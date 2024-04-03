Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Holdings Increased by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Paychex were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 382,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,544,000 after acquiring an additional 11,271 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 398,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,455,000 after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 96,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,479,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $122.08 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $129.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.99 and a 200-day moving average of $119.57. The company has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.77.

View Our Latest Report on PAYX

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.