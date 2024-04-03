Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 4,192 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,192 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 968.4% during the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on General Electric from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.08.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $136.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $149.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29. General Electric has a one year low of $93.47 and a one year high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.91.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

