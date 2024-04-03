Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 37 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 135,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 236,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.28.

DE stock opened at $403.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $112.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $381.98 and its 200 day moving average is $381.45.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

