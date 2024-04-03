Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 3,635 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Xylem in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,752,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 39,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 351.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,597,000 after purchasing an additional 78,934 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 75,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,831,000 after buying an additional 7,006 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 156,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,275,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

Xylem Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $128.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $130.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Xylem’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

