Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 3,635 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Xylem in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,752,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 39,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 351.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,597,000 after purchasing an additional 78,934 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 75,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,831,000 after buying an additional 7,006 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 156,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,275,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Xylem Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $128.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $130.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Xylem’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Xylem Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.
Xylem Profile
Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.
