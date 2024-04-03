Patten & Patten Inc. TN Reduces Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,449 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Masco were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 13,221 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Masco by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 141,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 26,360 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Masco by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 257,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,745,000 after purchasing an additional 55,407 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Masco by 15.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,320,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,404,000 after purchasing an additional 711,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 26.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 196,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 41,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $385,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at $806,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $3,249,270.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,597 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Masco in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Masco from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.92.

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE:MAS opened at $77.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.51. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $46.69 and a 1 year high of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Masco had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 3,111.50%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 28.93%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

