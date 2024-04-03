Patten & Patten Inc. TN Reduces Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,750 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Imperial Oil by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 176.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 888 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 229.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,724 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 21.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $70.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.49. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of $44.46 and a 52 week high of $71.14.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $9.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.29 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 9.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.4473 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.05%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

