Patten & Patten Inc. TN Lowers Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $9,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,908,273,000 after purchasing an additional 659,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,878,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,888,300,000 after purchasing an additional 642,274 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,605,000 after purchasing an additional 83,915 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,158,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,314,000 after purchasing an additional 355,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,416,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $700.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:LLY traded up $3.41 on Tuesday, reaching $763.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,552,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,478. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $342.30 and a 12-month high of $800.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $725.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $739.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $641.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.