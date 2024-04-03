Patten & Patten Inc. TN Lowers Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,551 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 12,802 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Capital Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,037,218 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $39,103,000 after acquiring an additional 20,508 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Bell Bank grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 176,184 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $42.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average of $37.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $979,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.14.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

