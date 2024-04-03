Patten & Patten Inc. TN Lowers Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,021 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 54.5% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.93.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $31,797,617.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 692,659,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,000,482,412.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,923,807 shares of company stock worth $964,126,290. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.4 %

TMUS opened at $162.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $168.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.54 and its 200 day moving average is $154.44. The stock has a market cap of $192.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

