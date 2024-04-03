Patten & Patten Inc. TN Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of XBI stock opened at $90.68 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $63.80 and a twelve month high of $103.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.