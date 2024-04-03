Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $1.46 Million Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 22,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 11,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $47.76 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $37.06 and a 52 week high of $47.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.60.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

