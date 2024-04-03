Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 212.2% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPHD stock opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.63 and a 200-day moving average of $41.15. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $44.49.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

