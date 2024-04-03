Patten & Patten Inc. TN Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $121.70 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $123.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.9976 dividend. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

