Patten & Patten Inc. TN Cuts Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $42.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $48.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

