Patten & Patten Inc. TN Acquires 183 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $968,000. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 30,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. CPR Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $441.11 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $309.89 and a one year high of $449.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $435.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $401.29.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

