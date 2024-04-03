Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Pathfinder Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Pathfinder Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years.

Pathfinder Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PBHC stock opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.05. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $17.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pathfinder Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PBHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pathfinder Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pathfinder Bancorp

In other Pathfinder Bancorp news, SVP Robert G. Jr. Butkowski acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $41,825.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,777.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 6,200 shares of company stock valued at $73,504 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pathfinder Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 161,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 40,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

See Also

