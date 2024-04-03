Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Pathfinder Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Pathfinder Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Pathfinder Bancorp alerts:

Pathfinder Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ PBHC opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Pathfinder Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pathfinder Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PBHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 12.76%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Pathfinder Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PBHC

Insider Activity

In other Pathfinder Bancorp news, SVP Robert G. Jr. Butkowski purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $41,825.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,777.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,200 shares of company stock valued at $73,504 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pathfinder Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBHC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 161,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 40,089 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Pathfinder Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.