Parke Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th.

Parke Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years.

Parke Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Parke Bancorp stock opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Parke Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $20.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.58. The stock has a market cap of $200.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Parke Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PKBK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 1,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $26,715.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,727.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 1,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $26,715.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,727.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph Martin Gallo sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $75,285.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,758.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,030 shares of company stock worth $34,420 and have sold 20,128 shares worth $355,480. Corporate insiders own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Parke Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 508,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,301,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Parke Bancorp by 757.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 12,546 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Parke Bancorp by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Parke Bancorp by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Parke Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

