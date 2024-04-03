Parcion Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $293,879,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $35.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $40.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.62.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

