Parcion Private Wealth LLC Purchases 239 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,295 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Robbins Farley bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 340.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $458.16 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $554.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $500.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $518.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $551.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.33.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

