Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $349,000 Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,957 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 10,508 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Fortinet by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 193,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,341,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in Fortinet by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 15,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC cut Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fortinet from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.55.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,880 shares of company stock valued at $10,233,981 in the last 90 days. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FTNT opened at $68.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.83. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

