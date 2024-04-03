Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $285,000 Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Prologis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after purchasing an additional 71,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD stock opened at $125.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The stock has a market cap of $116.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.83.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 116.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

