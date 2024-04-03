Parcion Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PIPR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,494,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,369,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,935,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,209,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 595,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,034,000 after purchasing an additional 23,704 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 446,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PIPR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.
In other news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 19,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $3,675,609.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,408,145.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 19,987 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $3,675,609.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,408,145.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.13, for a total transaction of $920,650.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 48,083 shares in the company, valued at $8,853,522.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,524 shares of company stock valued at $9,838,711 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $195.60 on Wednesday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $120.97 and a 12 month high of $200.00. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.61.
Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.42. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $457.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.58%.
Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.
