Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Sells 66 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $36,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $212.46. 7,839,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,883,675. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.24. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $212.52.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.