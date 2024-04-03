Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,711 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 131,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,773,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 51,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 7,951 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 77,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after buying an additional 18,778 shares during the period. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.27. 215,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $70.91 and a 1-year high of $85.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.08.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.2247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

