Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,506 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the period. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of USMV traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $82.85. 1,451,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.47. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

