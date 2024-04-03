Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 322.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1,137.6% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Arbor Realty Trust stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,738,844. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 36.02, a current ratio of 36.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.71. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 97.73%.

Insider Activity at Arbor Realty Trust

In related news, Director William C. Green acquired 10,209 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $132,002.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,120.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

