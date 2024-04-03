Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 640 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 386.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 180.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF stock remained flat at $18.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,053. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1-year low of $15.97 and a 1-year high of $18.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $692.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.80.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

