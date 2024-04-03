Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September (BATS:FSEP)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 163,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 74,812 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September by 182.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 44,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 28,898 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 43,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,498,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September Stock Performance

FSEP stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.32. The company had a trading volume of 10,283 shares. The stock has a market cap of $306.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.67.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

