Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.27 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 3.7% of Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,234,146,000 after acquiring an additional 593,818,240 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,862,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,708,000 after acquiring an additional 652,525 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,824,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,801,000 after acquiring an additional 445,094 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,281,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,995,000 after acquiring an additional 34,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,821,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,353,000 after acquiring an additional 286,280 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SCHV stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.19. 160,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,420. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.