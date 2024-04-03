Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 490.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $48.25. The stock had a trading volume of 637,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,878. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $49.54.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.