Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.9% of Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,364,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,086 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,231,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,472,000 after acquiring an additional 895,629 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,749,602,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165,188 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.37. The stock had a trading volume of 8,100,083 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.42. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

