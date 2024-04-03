Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,115 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,868,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,019,927,000 after acquiring an additional 36,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,509,000 after acquiring an additional 23,227 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,844,000 after acquiring an additional 58,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,830,000 after acquiring an additional 85,685 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $3.11 on Wednesday, reaching $522.60. 170,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,900. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $368.39 and a twelve month high of $536.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $516.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $473.03.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

