Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,808 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $4,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS MOAT traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $88.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,899 shares. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.51.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.