Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.40 and last traded at $22.69. 21,400,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 70,982,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.01.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.26. The stock has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a PE ratio of 252.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.78.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $124,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 191,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,777,314.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $174,639,501.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,806,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,291,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $124,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,314.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,451,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,229,502 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,568,940,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

