PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Trading Down 0.9%

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $117.48 and last traded at $120.56. Approximately 1,302,288 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,291,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.39.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.00 and a 200-day moving average of $98.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $511,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,589,751.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $511,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,751.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

