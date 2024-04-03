PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,335 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in PACCAR by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Trading Down 1.2 %

PACCAR stock opened at $121.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.77. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $67.48 and a 52 week high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 12.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 7,203 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $742,125.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,161.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PACCAR news, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 7,203 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $742,125.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,161.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total transaction of $493,137.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,739.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.39.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

