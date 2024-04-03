PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after purchasing an additional 16,360 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 42.5% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 558,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,518,000 after acquiring an additional 166,628 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 16,390 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.04. 1,347,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292,207. The firm has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.48 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,814.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 32,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $3,479,105.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at $10,984,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812 over the last 90 days. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.39.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

