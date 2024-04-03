OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Plans Dividend of GBX 21.80

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.80 ($0.27) per share on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $10.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

OSB Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LON OSB opened at GBX 374.60 ($4.70) on Wednesday. OSB Group has a 1-year low of GBX 277.20 ($3.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 539 ($6.77). The company has a market cap of £1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 576.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 420.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 387.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at OSB Group

In other OSB Group news, insider Andy Golding sold 27,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 378 ($4.75), for a total value of £103,284.72 ($129,656.94). Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

OSB Group Company Profile

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.

