Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) versus Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) Head to Head Comparison

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) and Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Stabilis Solutions and Origin Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Stabilis Solutions alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stabilis Solutions 0.17% 0.21% 0.15% Origin Energy N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.8% of Stabilis Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 74.9% of Stabilis Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stabilis Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Origin Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Stabilis Solutions and Origin Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stabilis Solutions and Origin Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stabilis Solutions $73.11 million 1.07 $120,000.00 $0.01 419.00 Origin Energy N/A N/A N/A $0.48 11.72

Stabilis Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Origin Energy. Origin Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stabilis Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Stabilis Solutions beats Origin Energy on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stabilis Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Stabilis Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, an energy transition company, provides clean energy production, storage, transportation, and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas (LNG) to various end markets in North America. The company offers LNG solutions to customers in aerospace, agriculture, energy, industrial, marine bunkering, mining, pipeline, remote power, and utility markets. It also provides engineering and field support services, as well as rents cryogenic equipment. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Stabilis Solutions, Inc. is a subsidiary of LNG Investment Company LLC.

About Origin Energy

(Get Free Report)

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates through, Energy Markets, Integrated Gas, and Corporate segments. Its exploration and production portfolio includes the Bowen and Surat basins in Queensland; the Browse basin in Western Australia; and the Beetaloo basin in the Northern Territory. The company also generates electricity from coal, wind, pumped water storage, solar, and cogeneration plants; sells electricity, natural gas, and LPG; provides GreenPower and green gas products; and supplies LPG to residentials and businesses. In addition, it offers electric and gas hot water systems; split system air conditioners; ducted and space heating solutions; ducted evaporative cooling systems; and ducted reverse cycle air conditioning systems. Origin Energy Limited was incorporated in 1946 and is based in Barangaroo, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilis Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilis Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.