Orchid Market Capitalization Hits $133.47 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, Orchid has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $133.47 million and approximately $6.14 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, "More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/."

