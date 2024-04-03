ONUS Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $46.27 Million (ONUS)

ONUS (ONUS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 3rd. ONUS has a total market capitalization of $46.27 million and $52,208.34 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ONUS has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One ONUS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000718 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ONUS Profile

ONUS’s launch date was October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. The official website for ONUS is onuschain.io. The official message board for ONUS is goonus.io/en/newsroom. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain.

Buying and Selling ONUS

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.47558483 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $70,313.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ONUS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ONUS using one of the exchanges listed above.

