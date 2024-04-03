ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,175. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Price Performance

ONEOK stock opened at $80.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $80.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.80.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONEOK

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.