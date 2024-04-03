OMG Network (OMG) Achieves Market Cap of $135.39 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 2nd. OMG Network has a market cap of $135.39 million and $23.54 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00001474 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00071638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00027363 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00009512 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00016763 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007006 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001406 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

