OMG Network Achieves Market Cap of $137.19 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. OMG Network has a total market cap of $137.19 million and approximately $23.70 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00001487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00071776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00028245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00010263 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00016880 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004050 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00006620 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001403 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

