Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 436,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,826,000 after purchasing an additional 49,329 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 92.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 93,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 44,895 shares in the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 460,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,588,000 after acquiring an additional 41,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 434,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,707,000 after acquiring an additional 138,137 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

ORI stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.95. 796,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.81. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $24.03 and a 52 week high of $31.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 12.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $180,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,271.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Old Republic International news, Director Barbara Adachi bought 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $55,055.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,367. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $180,890.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,340 shares in the company, valued at $979,271.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old Republic International Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.