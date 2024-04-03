Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $23.95 on Friday. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $25.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day moving average is $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $114.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.11.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter.

Ohio Valley Banc Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVBC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 7.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 211,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 15,323 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 195,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,796,000 after buying an additional 25,863 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 94,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. 22.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

