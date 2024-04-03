OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.418 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th.

OGE Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. OGE Energy has a payout ratio of 73.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect OGE Energy to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.67 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.2%.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:OGE opened at $34.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.11. OGE Energy has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.67 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OGE. TheStreet downgraded OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $142,023.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,409.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 29,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,121,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,190,000 after acquiring an additional 84,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 534,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,659,000 after acquiring an additional 436,615 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Featured Stories

