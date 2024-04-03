Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Trading Down 2.9%

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.02 and last traded at $38.96. 515,021 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 864,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.13.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oddity Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.86.

Oddity Tech Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.94.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $97.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.38 million. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ODD. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,621,000. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter worth $50,510,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter worth $47,208,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter worth $22,503,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the 4th quarter worth $27,056,000. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

