Oak Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Oak Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 2.7% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 218.4% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $179.36. 967,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,566,935. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.54 and a 200 day moving average of $158.67. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $182.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. HSBC downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.43.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

